Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has submitted a petition to the Foreign Affairs Ministry seeking assistance in locating and securing the release of seven Ghanaians currently held in Burkina Faso.

These individuals were reportedly arrested by the military authorities in Burkina Faso, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

Despite Mr Ayariga’s efforts as their Member of Parliament, he has been unable to locate and facilitate their return to Ghana.

According to Mr. Ayariga, the individuals crossed into Burkina Faso on October 13, 2023, and were assisted by the Assembly Member for Kanyere, a suburb of Mogande in Bittu District in Burkina Faso.

The incident occurred when Fulani herdsmen clashed with the military over cattle belonging to the missing men.

This resulted in two Fulani men losing their lives, and the Burkina Faso military subsequently taking control of the cattle.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry, the MP said help would be needed to resolve the issue.

Find the petition from the MP below: