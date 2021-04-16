The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (Gyamfi) has described the three-month jail term handed down to actress Akuapem Poloo as harsh and high-handed.
In a tweet by Mr Gyamfi, he said the court should have been considerate since she was a first-time offender and pleaded guilty to the offence.
Rosemond Brown, as the actress is originally named, was jailed by the Accra Circut court Friday for taking a nude photo with her seven-year-old son.
But, Mr Gyamfi said he hopes President Akufo-Addo remits her sentence.
The sentence given to @IamAkuapemPoloo is very harsh and high-handed. Given the fact that she is a first offender, pleaded guilty and showed remorse, non-custodial sentence would have been appropriate. Sad! I pray @NAkufoAddo remits her sentence or pardons her. #FreeAkuapemPoloo— Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi2017) April 16, 2021