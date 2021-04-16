The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (Gyamfi) has described the three-month jail term handed down to actress Akuapem Poloo as harsh and high-handed.

In a tweet by Mr Gyamfi, he said the court should have been considerate since she was a first-time offender and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Rosemond Brown, as the actress is originally named, was jailed by the Accra Circut court Friday for taking a nude photo with her seven-year-old son.

But, Mr Gyamfi said he hopes President Akufo-Addo remits her sentence.