The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi and three others, have sued the government over covid-19 vaccination and travel restrictions.

The three others are Bernard Ackah Blah, Mawuko K. Kwame and Berys Ama Sarpong, all citizens of Ghana.

The action is directed at the Attorney General who is the first Respondent, the Ghana Health Service, the second respondent with the Ghana Airports Company Limited as the third Respondent, all state institutions.

In a motion filed at the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court, the plaintiffs said they are seeking enforcement of their fundamental Human Rights under Order 67 of CI 47.

Per the applicants’ affidavit in support of the motion, they noted that “On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the President of the Republic of Ghana, in an address to the nation announced travel restrictions similar to the directives issued by the 2nd and 3rd Respondents on compulsory COVID-19 vaccination constituting restrictions on the freedom of entry and exit of all unvaccinated persons who are 18 years and above.”

They argue that the said public announcement was not predicated on or made pursuant to any law currently in force in the Republic of Ghana.

To this end, they believe that the public announcement did not comply with the requirements of the 1992 Constitution or Section 2(1) of the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (ACT 1012).

Read the full writ of summons below: