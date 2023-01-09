The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has spoken for the first time after tying the knot in 2022.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday, Mr Gyamfi said marriage is nice and a great experience.

“Marriage is nice and a great experience,” he told show host after he asked that he shows his ring finger to the camera.

He made this known after he was congratulated by show host, Osei Bonsu.

Sammy Gyamfi tied the knot in a beautiful marriage ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Photos from his wedding took over social media as many Ghanaians wished him well and shared their thoughts on the ceremony.

Photos of his wife, Mrs Irene Gyamfi caught attention online because of her shapely figure and good looks which impressed many netizens.

Sammy Gyamfi and wife melt hearts with latest photos

COP Kofi Boakye spotted at Sammy Gyamfi’s wedding

Sammy Gyamfi makes first statement after wedding; shares beautiful photos