The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, and his wife, Irene have climaxed their marriage ceremony with a thanksgiving service.
The duo on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, joined scores of worshippers at the Ringway Assemblies of God Church to give thanks to God for a successful ceremony.
In attendance with the newlyweds were Bono Regional Deputy Communications Officer, Eric Adjei and NDC staunch member, Obubia Darko-Opoku.
Photos from the service which have surfaced online captured Mr Gyamfi and his better half in lovely white apparel and full of smiles.
Madam Darko-Opoku took to her Facebook page to share the photos as she expresses how excited she was to have shared in the couple’s joy on the day.
Mr and Mrs Gyamfi tied the knot in a lovely private ceremony attended by leading members of the NDC, including former President John Mahama, and his 2020 running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.
Former Deputy Chief of Staff; Valerie Sawyerr, former Deputy Communications Minister; Felix Kwakye Ofosu and many others were also present at the all-white event held on Wednesday, December 21.