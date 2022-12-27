The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, and his wife, Irene have climaxed their marriage ceremony with a thanksgiving service.

The duo on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, joined scores of worshippers at the Ringway Assemblies of God Church to give thanks to God for a successful ceremony.

Photo credit: Obubia Darko-Opoku Facebook

In attendance with the newlyweds were Bono Regional Deputy Communications Officer, Eric Adjei and NDC staunch member, Obubia Darko-Opoku.

Photo credit: Obubia Darko-Opoku Facebook

Photos from the service which have surfaced online captured Mr Gyamfi and his better half in lovely white apparel and full of smiles.

Photo credit: Obubia Opoku-Darko.

Madam Darko-Opoku took to her Facebook page to share the photos as she expresses how excited she was to have shared in the couple’s joy on the day.

Photo credit: Obubia Opoku-Darko.

Mr and Mrs Gyamfi tied the knot in a lovely private ceremony attended by leading members of the NDC, including former President John Mahama, and his 2020 running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

ALSO READ:

COP Kofi Boakye spotted at Sammy Gyamfi’s wedding

Sammy Gyamfi makes first statement after wedding; shares beautiful photos

Former Deputy Chief of Staff; Valerie Sawyerr, former Deputy Communications Minister; Felix Kwakye Ofosu and many others were also present at the all-white event held on Wednesday, December 21.