The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said that the current difficulties Ghanaian bondholders are facing are worse than the Menzgold scam.

According to him, the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, a.k.a NAM1, is way better than the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

He explained that the government closed down financial institutions, including Menzgold, because they could not pay their depositors, and now the government also cannot pay its creditors.

“…Menzgold is better than this government. The financial companies that you shut down, what was the reason? You shut them down because they were unable to pay their depositors. Today, you can’t pay your creditors, are you better them?

“You (the government) have had far more brighter opportunities than many of these financial institutions. If they (the financial institutions) had that, they would not be in the situation they found themselves in, for which reason you collapse them,” he added.