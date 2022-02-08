Reggae and Dancehall music star Samini, born Emmanuel Andrews Samini, is a happy man at the moment as his first daughter, Theresa Samini, enters adulthood.

Theresa, who is based in the United States, turned 18 years old over the weekend.

A surprise party was held in celebration of her milestone.

The party had Samini flying all the way from Ghana to New Jersey to celebrate with his daughter. The musician shared videos from the party.

Samini’s videos, which were posted on his Instagram page, showed different moments at the party which saw many family and friends in attendance.

Sharing the video, Samini expressed excitement over his daughter’s growth.

He revealed that he had to leave everything he was doing to surprise his baby girl.

He warned that he has big guns to protect her.

❤️ my First seen ❤️My heart beat ❤️My friend ❤️My stylist❤️ my scholar my everything a parent could ever ask for and more. This weekend is dedicated to my baby as she turns 18 …. Had to put everything on hold to be here for this and I’d do it over and over and over again. My baby is a big girl now and my guns are even bigger lol. #akyesaaaaaaaaaa the world is yours, baby, he said.