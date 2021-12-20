Dancehall musician, Samini, has asked his followers to disregard claims made by social media broadcaster Kevin Taylor that he has a child with another woman which is yet to come out.

According to him, he is waiting for the opportunity to sit one-on-one with Kevin Taylor so he could clear the air on the rumours being peddled about his life.

Samini explained that all the rumours are false, adding that Mr Taylor just wants to drag his name through the mud for supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2020 elections.

He was on a rant about artiste that supports a political party. And the background he gave was more insulting than talking about who I am. And he talked about the fact that I have a child with an individual which is not true.

People like that you will have time for them later… He is saying I should think about the needs of people in my hometown but if I don’t become part of those who govern, how will I be close to the political conversation if I am not brave enough to show where I stand?

Per Mr Taylor, the NPP government will never accept Samini as a family because “he hails from the Northern part of the country” hence the dancehall act should quit liaising with the party.

No matter what you do, they will never accept you as someone who is close to them… they will never accept you as part of them. They see you as an underdog. They will refer you to your roots when it’s necessary, he said.

But Samini described his allegation as false where he further required the broadcaster to stop peddling falsehood about his personal life.

If you are going to attack my decision and go into my personal life… maybe I will have an interview on his platform so he asks me and I would know how to address them. He should know better..., Samini said.