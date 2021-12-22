Dancehall musician, Samini, has served fans with breathtaking photos to mark his birthday.

The musician, who turned 40 on December 22, 2021, did not disappoint his fans and followers.

He took to his Instagram page to splash biker-themed photo to mark the milestone.

His pose and outfit in the photos show a biker ready for a race, a clear depiction of how ready he was for the life in the 40s.

The my own singer was spotted in a yellow and blue road cycling jersey coupled with a helmet and boot to match.

He gave an onlooking pose for the camera by his bicycle.

Posting the photos, he expressed his delight over the new year as he thanks God for the years ahead.

Feeling myself @40 folks 😁❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 … #TGBTG for bringing me up the 4th floor of my life in great shape and health.

They say #lifebeginsat40 and I’m proud and ready to start all over again as a more mature and better person in all aspects of my being. Doesn’t 40 look great on a Ras ?? Be honest 😂😂😂 #Akyesaaaaaaaaa Thanks and praises is due the MOST HIGH JAH …. ❤️🙏🏾✊🏾.