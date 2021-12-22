The Ghana Police Service has arrested two notorious robbers at Kaneshie in Accra.

The two are Chisom Nsube and Ebuka Salvation; both aged 28 years.

They were busted on Tuesday night through a Police-public partnership at South Industrial Area.

The two, together with an accomplice named Award, robbed their victim of GH₵ 2,300.00 and one Vivo mobile phone at gun and knife point.

The third suspect, Award is currently at large.

Meanwhile, the Service has indicated that further details will be communicated by the Accra Regional Police Command in “due time.”