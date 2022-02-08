A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has reacted to the recent comments of former President John Mahama on the current state of the country’s economy.

Taking it to his Twitter page on Tuesday, the outspoken politician likened Mr Mahama’s criticisms of the Akufo-Addo government to a stammerer complaining about how musician, Sarkodie raps in his music.

While apologizing to stammerers, Mr Otchere-Darko noted that the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) lacks the moral rights to comment on economic issues.

Lately, the former President has been criticising the Akufo-Addo government for failing to “boost the economy” as it promised in 2016.

Prominent amongst them is when Mr Mahama, resurrected an old radio interview of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia lashing at his government for introducing some new taxes.

Having watched the interview again, he took to Facebook page to say: “Hmm! Talk is indeed, cheap.”

But as a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), he believed that Mr Mahama failed to solve the economic crisis whilst in power from 2016 to 2020.

Therefore, the former President should desist from commenting on the modus operandi of the Akufo-Addo government.

“Listening to John Mahama preach on the economy is like hearing a stammerer (apologies to stammerers), not only boldly criticising Sarkodie’s rap, but trying to convince music lovers that Sarkodie must learn to learn how to verbalise from him, the stutterer,” he tweeted.

But in a sharp rebuttal, the Ningo-Prampram MP compared Mr Otchere-Darko’s “empathy” for the masses to that of hearing harlots for “not only chastising a rape victim for getting pregnant but for dressing provocatively.”