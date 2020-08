Dancehall musician, Samini has inked a deal with FBN Bank Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria in Ghana.

The musician took to social media to announce the deal to his million and over followers on Twitter.

I’m happy to announce my ambassadorial engagement with FBN Bank Ghana. Folks pls dial *894#, follow the prompts and lets enjoy this new banking experience together, Samini tweeted.

Read Samini’s post below: