The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Sampson Narteh-yoe, a Financial Economist to replace Wilfred Kwaku Osei on the three-man Ad-hoc compensation Committee.

This follows the decision of Mr Osei, President of Tema Youth Sporting Club, to decline his appointment to serve on the committee for personal reasons.

Mr Narteh-yoe is a lecturer in Finance and Business Policy and Strategy with over 20 years work experience in various industries including Telecoms, Banking, Petroleum, FMCG, Manufacturing and Non-Governmental Organisations.

Currently, he is a finance consultant and lectures Business Policy and Strategy, Investment and Portfolio Management, International Trade Finance and Project Financing at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Mr Narteh-yoe is expected to bring his experience to bear when he joins Frederick Nana Kweku Moore, the Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club and Delali Eric Senaye, Chief Executive Officer of Inter Allies Football Club on the Committee.

The mandate of the Committee, as provided under Article 42(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, is to propose to the GFA Congress the remuneration of members of the Executive Council.

The Committee is expected to submit its work in time to form part of the Congress documents that will be sent to members of Congress as the formal convocation of Congress under Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019.