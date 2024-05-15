The daughter of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah has met with Pope Francis.

The former Jomoro Member of Parliament (MP) was part of attendees for the Second World Meeting of Human Fraternity together with Mama Gracha Machel Mandela and a host of Nobel Peace Laureates.

This comes a few weeks after Vice President Dr Mahmud Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia met with the Pope.

Dr. Bawumia held discussions with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The meeting among other things underscored the positive relations between the Holy See and Ghana, with a particular emphasis on various aspects of Ghana’s political and socio-economic landscape.

As the Pope’s meetings with private individuals is a rare opportunity, Samia becomes the first known private Ghanaian citizen to hold that enviable record.

