National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ashanti Regional Secretary, Kwame Zu, is challenging the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to show the developmental projects it claims to have done in the region.

According to him, the NPP led by President Akufo-Addo has done nothing in their stronghold since it assumed office.

To Mr. Zu, the NPP only claims credit initiated by the private sector especially in the Ashanti region.

“Some of the projects in the Ashanti region are private investments but the NPP will only come and commission claiming it is Nana Addo’s projects. If you come and commission private sector projects, what then have you done in the region? You have done nothing to boast of,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem.

Kwame Zu cited among others the Kumasi Kejetia market, Tafo Market; Asawase Market, Atonsu Market, Sewua hospital as developmental projects executed by the erstwhile Mahama administration to buttress his point.

But when it comes to NPP, Kwame Zu said the NPP has nothing to show to thank the people in the region for staying loyal to them.

In his view, the only time the Ashanti region sees development is when the NDC is in power hence they should vote massively for John Mahama in the December polls.

In a rebuttal, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne chided Zu for misleading people.

He indicated that, as a people-centered government, the NPP will never turn its back to Asanteman.

Sam Pyne said the projects executed by the NPP in its first term in the Ashanti region is more than what the NDC did in eight years.

The NPP Ashanti region scribe was not surprised at the conduct of Kwame Zu since according to him, it is part of the NDC’s strategy to cause disaffection between the region and the ruling party.

Sam Pyne urged the people in Ashanti region to ignore the NDC’s propaganda and support the NPP to win the 2020 elections.

