Some executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Amasaman constituency have dragged the Electoral Commission to an Accra High Court.

They are seeking to stop the party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Amasaman from filing to contest the December 7, polls.

They contend that the party organised elections to select a candidate despite pending cases at the High Court.

The Executives who have initiated the action are Isaac Owusu Ansah a polling station Chairman in the constituency, Mohammed Gumah also a polling station Chairman and Louis Boakye a youth organiser of an electoral area.

The writ filed by Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo of Addo Addo legal Attorneys is asking the High Court to restrain the EC from allowing Mr Akwasi Afrifa Mensah from filing his nomination to contest the December polls.

They say that one Rockson Adu Boahene sued the constituency following his disqualification to contest the primaries. Mr Boahene the writ claims also filed for an injunction against the primaries.

The aggrieved executives contend that despite these developments the party went ahead to conduct the primaries on December 15, 2019.

They further reveal that they have since instituted an action to challenge this election at the High Court.

They insist that allowing Mr Akwasi Afrifa Mensah to pick and submit forms to contest the election will render the pending suits nugatory.

They, therefore, want the court to bar Mr Afrifa Mensah from holding himself as the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the Amasaman constituency.