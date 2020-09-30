Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the debate that has been called by the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama is unnecessary.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen Wednesday, the Vice President acknowledged that although a presidential debate will be interesting, there is no point in having it when both parties have a four-year record for the citizenry to analyse themselves.

“The debate is already being held on the ground; in every constituency, and every district.

“His [Mr Mahama] record is there, and we also have our record, so when he goes to the constituencies he should ask them about our works and compare them with his,” he said.

Former President Mahama, in August threw a challenge to his successor, President Akufo-Addo for a debate on the performance record of their respective governments, especially on infrastructural development.

He was poised that a comparison of records of both administrations will clearly assess who had done more for the country even though the incumbent government had earlier described infrastructural development as unnecessary, ahead of the 2016 general elections.

Already, Vice President Bawumia had touted the numerous achievements initiated and implemented under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, Akufo-Addo’s leadership has arrested the depreciation of the cedi, brought down inflation and interest rate, increased growth, reduced unemployment and created many jobs.