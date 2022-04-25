Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has been spotted having a good time with some students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST) Katanga Hall.

Sam George, is a product of the KNUST Katanga Hall, one of the fiercest ‘all-male’ halls in the country.

He visited his alma mater over the weekend and was seen among a group of young guys grooving to a number of popular ‘jama’ tunes.

The Ningo Prampram MP seemingly drowned in nostalgia as he sang out loud most of the songs amidst cheers from the crowd.

He shared the 59 seconds video on his social media platform with the caption;

“It’s a Monday morning and the start of a new week. May you be as charged to do exploits this week as I was when I visited the great Katanga Hall over the weekend. We Rest Not!”

