Rapper Strongman has fulfilled a vow he made to himself and baby mama as he takes delivery of a brand new car.

Strongman has, “with my hard-earned money” copped a white Honda salon car five years after he vowed to surprise his lover, Nana Ama.

“5 yrs ago, Bae @nanaamastrong was stepping out to buy foodstuffs….. On her way, I asked her “which of the cars are you going out with”, Knowing very well we don’t own a bicycle. Here we are today,” he captioned.

This makes it the second after they bought a silver-coloured car of the same brand a few years ago.

Strongman says his latest Honda may not be his best yet but he is surely grateful he has started living well.

“Dream it and work towards it,” he posted accompanying it with photos of the exterior and interior of the car.