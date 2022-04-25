The Public Account Committee (PAC) in Parliament has taken a decision that will make the Attorney General and Minister of Justice prosecute MMDCEs, SOEs, CEOs, Finance and other public officers who engage in procurement breaches.

This has become necessary as some procurement breaches are not rectifiable, especially as they [PAC] consider quotations from three entities for the best options.

PAC, therefore, wants the AG to go tough on such persons to deter public officers from indulging in acts that will make the state lose revenue.

The committee is currently at the Regional Level to interrogate infractions in government agencies and institutions for a possible recovery of monies used wrongly.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem and a Member of PAC, Kofi Adams, speaking to Adom FM’s Ohene Amponsah, said he thinks the decision will minimise the incidence of officers using sole discretion in procurement.

He however indicated that most of the infractions that are captured in the Auditor General’s Report are sometimes rectified before they come to PAC.

Anyaa-Sowutuom MP, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi added that the decision will look at the quantum of money involved and possible emergencies on a case-by-case basis.