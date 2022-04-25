Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has urged supporters of the club not to lose hope in the team despite their two consecutive defeats in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors in the matchday 25 games suffered a 2-1 defeat to Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

In the matchday 26 games, the Reds were beaten 3-1 by Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Following the defeat on Sunday, sections of the fans have questioned the team’s ability to protect their lead and win the title with eight matches to end the 2021/22 campaign.

But Prosper Ogum Narteh is asking supporters to throw their weights behind the team.

“It [defeats] shouldn’t take away the beliefs in their hearts,” the gaffer said after Sunday’s loss to the Royals.

“They should still believe in the team – I mean you look at the way the team has played up to this level, it’s not because of this defeat that they have to stay away from the team. It’s rather at this crucial time that we need them the most. We need them to be around the team to encourage us to bounce back.

“That is the most important thing. If you show signs of disbelief in the team, if you stay away from the team, you say things that are unpleasant about the players and the team, that will rather not be good for the team.

“So I will plead with them to get closer to the team, support the team, encourage the team and make sure that we can always feel in our hearts and our minds that we have them behind us,” he added.

Kotoko sits first on the Premier League table with 52 points, eight above Bechem who have a game in hand.

The Porcupine Warriors will travel to Sogakope to play WAFA in the matchday 27 games at the Red Bull Arena this weekend.