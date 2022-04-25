The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will submit the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium as home venues for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Cape Coast and Accra Sports Stadium will be submitted to CAF for review as the two home venues for the Black Stars for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers subject to approval.

The qualifiers are scheduled for June with Ghana in Group E alongside Madagascar, Angola, and the Central Africa Republic.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium will not be part of the list as it has been removed from the list of approved venues by CAF to host international matches or category A games.

The stadium was given a one-match approval by CAF to host the 2022 World Cup playoff first leg against Nigeria on March 25.

However, the continent’s football governing body notified the GFA last Thursday in a letter sent to the General Secretary that the stadium does not meet the standard of a modern stadium.

Ghana will host Madagascar in the opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before playing away to the Central Africa Republic.

READ ALSO