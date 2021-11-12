Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, has responded to a pro-LGBTQ+ stance posted by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko on social media.

Gabby, on Thursday evening, tweeted that despite having respect for Ghana’s value systems, he was against the anti-gay bill and was not shy to say so.

Mr Otchere-Darko was only reiterating a position he has made public in the last months.

“I am against the anti-gay bill & not shy to say so. I am a proud Ghanaian who cherishes all that is good about our value systems, including tolerance. And, I will defend the right of minorities everywhere. I have the courage and a sense of justice to disagree with the majority,” his tweet read.

Hours later, Sam George who is the lead promoter of the Bill, quoted Gabby’s tweet and also reiterated his opposition to same-sex relations, likening his dislike to corruption, nepotism, and despotism.

He assured Gabby that despite his opposition and open support for the gay community, the anti-gay Bill that is properly known as, “The Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021,” will be passed come what may.

Is nepotism, cronyism and despotism part of our value systems? You can be against the Bill and that’s fine but so am I against the corruption and misrule of your Cousin. As for the Bill nu, we go pass am p33. Grab a drink and popcorn and watch something. Cheers. 🦁 https://t.co/5tpgkhzLJ9 — Sam ‘Dzata’ George (@samgeorgegh) November 11, 2021

