A woman from the Lang’ata area in Nairobi found herself in a rather awkward situation after her house help locked her inside a bathroom before making away with her valuable house items.

Felgona Atieno accuses her former house help, identified as Judith Achando, 34, of locking her inside the bathroom on Tuesday, November 2.

Atieno said that the house help did all this while her six-year-old son who was in the house watched.

She said that the son would not alert her as Achando had allegedly threatened him.

“She locked me inside the bathroom as I was bathing before stealing my laptop, phone, cash and assorted clothes,” Atieno claims.

She said that she did not fight with the house help neither did she tell her if there was anything wrong she had done to her.

Atieno said that she has been having a good relationship with the house help and wondered why she had to pay back in such a ruthless manner.

She said she realised what Achando had done after she finished bathing but thought that it was her son who had locked the bathroom door.

“On inquiring what had happened, my son told me that ‘aunty ameenda na simu na laptop’ (aunty has gone with your phone and laptop),” she said.

On checking what had happened, Atieno said that she found her laptop gone and the house help’s bedroom was empty.

She said that she resorted to reporting the matter to the police after efforts to trace Achando proved futile.

However, the house help reportedly secured a new job as soon as Achando left Lang’ata, in Mombasa.

The matter was reported at Lang’ata station under OB number 66/02/11/2021 under the subject stealing by a servant.

Lang’ata Police boss B Mwanthi said that the matter is under investigation and police had already launched a manhunt for the suspect.

“The matter is being dealt with by our officers and we are certain that the suspect will be arrested,” Mwanthi said.