Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam George, has shown his romantic side in a new social media post.

The post was in commemoration of his ninth marriage anniversary with his wife, Vera George on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Mr George took to his Facebook page to celebrate the lady he acknowledged has stood by his side through thick and thin.

The parliamentarian expressed how blessed he is to have Mrs George as his wife and asked for God’s blessings in the years ahead.

He backed his lovely message with adorable couple goals photos which have warmed many hearts.

Mr and Mrs George

READ ALSO:

He wrote: It’s been nine years on this lifelong journey we decided to take together. Nine wonderful years. We’ve had our moments, our laughs, our fights.

We’ve had it all. And sure I do enjoy every single moment of it. Thanks for standing by my side. Two sides of the same coin. Even in grayscale, our love radiates in full colour.

Let’s storm through the next nine and the next nine after that and the next. To my wife who is a woman, Happy anniversary Babes.

Read the full post below: