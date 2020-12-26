Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has wished a former Minister of Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah a happy birthday in a sweet way.

The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament took to his Facebook page to wish his colleague a happy birthday.

He asked for God’s blessings upon his life.

He wrote:

Dear God, It’s me again. I come before you this morning with only one request – bless Edward Omane Boamah beyond his wildest imagination. As a Boss, he has guided and shaped my path. As a Brother, he has always stood by me through it all. As a Friend, he has never turned his back on me. And I cherish our relationship dearly. May the new year bring you extraordinary joy and happiness. May only the plans of God for you come to pass. May your smile always be a testament of God’s blessings on you. Happy birthday Dr Omane Boamah