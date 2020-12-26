Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, has revealed why the club failed to sign Mathew Anim Cudjoe permanently.

The 17-year-old, who spent the 2019/20 on loan at the club from Young Apostles, was instrumental for the club, scoring once on six games for the Porcupine Warriors.

Speaking for the first time on the issue, Mr Amponsah said Cudjoe’s manager, Mr Addo asked for $250,000 – an amount he thought was huge.

“Mathew Anim Cudjoe’s agent was quoting $250,000 loan deal but the coach [Maxwell Konadu] didn’t want a loan player.

“I spoke to Samuel Anim Addo that the money was huge but he still demanded such amount,” he was quoted as saying on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

Cudjoe, with no first-team experience, emerged as one of Kotoko’s best players during the cancelled 2019/20 season.

The enterprising forward is best remembered by Kotoko for his impressive performance as a substitute in the 2-1 victory over Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium. He won the penalty which settled the tight encounter in Kotoko’s favour.

Cudjoe was one of the most exciting young talents on the local scene.

Cudjoe joined Legon Cities on transfer deadline as a free agent.