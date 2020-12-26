The Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has admitted he made a mistake in sacking Maxwell Konadu.

Coach Konadu, a former Kotoko forward, was sacked after their shock 1-0 defeat to Great Olympics in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In an interview, Mr Amponsah said that he did not inform the board of directors before terminating the contract of the former Black Stars assistant coach.

“I made a mistake for sacking Maxwell Konadu because I did not officially write to inform the board,” Mr Amponsah told Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

“I admit I am wrong and I accept that. Maxwell Konadu’s records at Kotoko was not bad but it was time for him to go and other big clubs in the world have done that but I again admit I was wrong for not informing the board.

“Currently, the club is under the guidance of Johnson Smith until a new head coach is found,” he said.

Since Konadu’s departure, Kotoko have been involved in two games which they recorded a win and a defeat. The defeat came in their Caf Champions League clash with Al Hilal in Accra.

The disappointing 1-0 result means Kotoko are on the brink of elimination from the competition at the second round stage if they don’t up their game.