Rapper Sarkodie fought against all the odds to make his 2020 Rapperholic Concert a success.

The event accommodated a fewer number than the previous editions in the past years due to Covid-19 concerns and many stars performed to end the year in style.

Musicians such as Joey B, Akwaboah, King Promise, Sista Afia and Kofi Jamar among other dope acts took to the podium to dazzle the fans with good music.

It was such an exciting night to behold on Christmas Day. Meanwhile fans, who couldn’t make it to the auditorium, had the equal chance of watching the show virtually through chosen digital platforms.

