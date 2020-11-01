A former Minister of Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah has presented campaign logistics to National Democratic Congress (NDC) offices in six constituencies to help support them run their campaigns effectively.

The beneficiaries are New Juaben North, New Juaben South, Suhum, Mpraeso, Nkawkaw and Nsuta Kwaman Beposo.

The items include motorcycles, posters of the NDC flag bearer, John Mahama, and the Parliamentary candidates, T-shirts and other paraphernalia.

The rest are campaign fliers and laptops to help in collation of voting results.

Presenting the items on his behalf in New Juaben North, the Eastern Regional secretary of the NDC, Mark Oliver Kevor told recipients to “hit the grounds and preach the gospel according to the People’s Manifesto and Second Coming of John Mahama”, as that is the only surest way to win votes for the NDC.

The New Juaben North constituency chairman, Alhaji Nasiru and the Parliamentary candidate for the area, Emmanuel Asante who received the items on behalf of their constituency, expressed gratitude to the Former Minister and appealed to the other sons and daughters of the constituency to emulate the good example of Dr Omane Boamah.

“We are very grateful to Dr Omane for his immense support. This is not his first time, he’s been supporting this constituency anytime we are in need. He pays our office rent and other logistics so I am urging all other former appointees to emulate what he’s been doing. We are much grateful to him,” the Chairman stated.

Mr Emmanuel Asante on his part assured the party of massive votes for the party in the New Juaben North constituency.