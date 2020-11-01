MP for North Tongu has criticised President Akufo-Addo and the ruling NPP government for listing the creation of the Oti Region as part of their achievements.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that the creation of a region without infrastructural development and job opportunities for the people is no achievement.

“What the people want is development; they want jobs to do, they want new hospitals, new bridges among others.

“The mere creation of the region on paper without any development is no achievement; that’s not what the people want,” Mr Ablakwa said at a mini-rally held at Abotoase.

The MP was on a campaign tour of the Oti Region with Vice Presidential Candidate for the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

They reminded the people of the works of the NDC during their tenure, and promised more developmental infrastructure in the newly created Oti region if re-elected into office come December 7.

Mr Ablakwa said the NDC under the leadership of former President John Dramani provided electricity for the people of the then Volta Region, constructed a community day school E-block for them and also provided a school bus to transport children to school.

“We all have seen what he has done, we all know what Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has done as a Minister of Education. I can see the community day school E-block here.

“The Eastern Corridor project was a project the NDC began among many other things and I believe that’s what we want, that’s what you want and so you have to go and vote for John Dramani Mahama,” Mr Ablakwa added.

The campaign team is expected to visit Krachi East, West and Nchumuru constituencies as well as tour the Nkwanta South and North constituencies, engaging residents on the NDC’s policies and projects ahead of the general elections in December.