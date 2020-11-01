Christian Atsu
The mother of Black Stars and Newcastle United attacker, Christian Atsu, has died.

Atsu made the announcement on his social media pages on Saturday afternoon.

He posted: “Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure as you left us today #RIPMum”.

Newcastle reacted to the sad news on Twitter They wrote: “Our thoughts are with you and your family at this time, Christian.”

In a 2018 interview, Atsu credited his mother for his strong religious background which continues to guide his career.




