Sam George makes 2023 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians list

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has been recognised in Avance Media’s list of 50 influential young Ghanaians.

Throughout his tenure as a lawmaker, George has made significant contributions that have positively impacted numerous lives across the country.

As a second-term MP, his focus remains on enhancing the human capital within his constituency and fostering overall development for the betterment of his constituents.

In a media interview, Mr George expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment, viewing it as both validation of his efforts and motivation to continue his work.

Among the other notable individuals on the list are Gary Al-Smith from the Multimedia Group, as well as Ibrahim Mahama and Efua Asantewaa, known for their achievements recognised by Guinness World Records.

Additionally, figures such as Abubakar Fatimatu, the Minister-designate for Information, Official Starter, Jordan Ayew, Inaki William and several others have been recognised as part of the league of the 50 most influential young Ghanaians.

Avance Media’s mission is centered on driving innovation and transformation and implementing practical strategies to empower brands with confidence.