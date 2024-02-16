Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome has challenged the decision by General Legal Council (GLC) to debar Samuel Nerquaye Tetteh over a transfer of GH¢400,000 into his wife’s account.

Speaking to the media, Thursday, Mr. Woyome insisted he has and will never pay a bribe.

He indicated that, the State prosecutor, Mr. Nerquaye Tetteh is being victimized.

Mr. Woyome explained that, the GH¢400,000 was money paid as part of work done by his foundation WOFA.

He revealed that, he sought to join the GLC case against Mr Tetteh but was refused.

The decision was reached after the Disciplinary Committee of the GLC, the regulatory body of the legal profession, found him guilty of professional misconduct under Rule 2(2) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 1969 (L.I. 613).

In a notice dated January 31, 2024, the GLC said while defending the state against a suit by Woyome in 2011, Mr Nerquaye-Tetteh personally caused the direct transfer of an amount of GH¢400,000 from Mr Woyome to the bank account of his wife.

GLC said Mr Nerquaye-Tetteh could not offer any reasonable explanation for the said transfer of the GH¢400,000 into his wife’s bank account from Mr Woyome.

But the business man has vowed to sue the GLC next week.

Watch full video above:

Why after 14 years? Nana Akomea on Chief State Attorney –…

Chief State Attorney disbarred from legal practice for allegedly accepting GH¢400K from Woyome

Dan Botwe appointed chairman of Bawumia campaign team