Actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin, has shaken the internet with some doll-themed photos to announce her comeback.

The 30-year-old opted for blonde hair, styled with two bow ties to the side and excess hair wrapped to the back.

She also added gold sparkling earrings to her long turtle neck jumpsuit which displayed her curves.

Jamming to Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’, the actress, who is obsessed with her looks, decided she will not trade herself for anybody else.