Ghanaian movie star, Salma Mumin, decided to embrace and celebrate her curvaceous figure.

To share her joy, she took to Instagram and treated her followers to a delightful video of herself dancing gracefully in a form-fitting outfit.

Accompanied by the infectious beats of “Terminator,” a popular song by the talented Ghanaian singer King Promise, Salma’s performance was nothing short of captivating.

In the video, Salma showcased her alluring figure, exuding confidence and energy as she moved to the lively rhythm. Her choice of outfit perfectly accentuated her curves, making her fans, especially her male admirers, appreciate her stunning physique even more.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing thousands of views and garnering hundreds of enthusiastic comments from online users.

Salma’s dancing skills and her irresistible figure were the talk of the town, as she effortlessly captured the hearts of her devoted supporters.

