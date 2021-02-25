The Member of Parliament for the Hohoe constituency, John Peter Amewu, says he would’ve won by a higher margin if the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) had voted in the 2020 parliamentary election.

Eligible voters within SALL of the Guan District could not vote in the parliamentary election even though they voted in the presidential.

This was because the EC failed in its duty to create a constituency for them.

The now Railway Development Minister-Designate won the seat with 26,952 votes in his third attempt at becoming MP for the area.

He beat his major contender from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Margaret Kweku, with 21,821 votes.

Appearing before parliament’s Appointments Committee on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Mr Amewu said he would’ve had a bigger win margin but for the fact that the SALL people didn’t vote.

“I just went in as a contestant and unfortunately, for one reason or another, they were not allowed to vote in Hohoe. I sympathise with them and I would have been very happy if the people of SALL had voted because, in 2004 and 2008, those were my strongholds. If they had voted, I would have even won with a higher margin,” he said.

Mr Amewu added he went into the election as a player and could therefore not constitute the rules of the game.

ALSO READ:

“I sympathise with my brothers and sisters at SALL for not taking part in the parliamentary elections. I went into the elections as a player and not a referee. I did not constitute the rules that were in place for me to come and contest,” he stated.