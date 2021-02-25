A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has sent a message to those criticising the government over a ceremony held to receive covid-19 vaccines into Ghana.

The Health Minister-Designate, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, led a government delegation to receive 600,000 AstraZeneca doses at the Kotoka International Airport.

The brief ceremony has been greeted with mixed reactions with many questioning its necessity.

However, to Mr Otchere-Darko, the arrival of the vaccines was worth celebrating especially when the pandemic had curtailed that liberty.

Taking to his Facebook page, he acknowledged the vaccine was going to be a game-changer in the fight against the deadly disease.

“Without this vaccine, there would definitely be some citizens, maybe your family and friends, frontline health workers, who would not live to celebrate their next birthday or might not have the strength to celebrate it because of post-covid complications.

“And with Covid all around us we are not even having the liberty to celebrate anything as we are used to, even the dead! So, please allow us to celebrate small, wai!,” he wrote.

Ghana is among the 145 countries listed to receive vaccines from a number of suppliers through the COVAX Facility, according to the World Health Organisation.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine was made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield).