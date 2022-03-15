The Mental Health Authority has described as false reports that the Accra Psychiatric Hospital has been sold.

Rather, it said staff and inmates will be moved to other mental health facilities to make way for the redevelopment of the mental hospital.

This comes after the Herald Newspaper on Monday reported that the government has sold the Psychiatric hospital to some private investors.

The paper said Management of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital at a durbar told staff to prepare to move because the foreign investors who have bought the land will take over in June.

But Head of the Mental Health Authority, Dr. Akwasi Osei, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem said the publication is “false”.

He said government under the Agenda 111 is set to build a new modern 220-bed Psychiatric Hospital to aid in their work.

“I have seen the artistic impression of the building and it is very iconic and will rival any Psychiatric Hospital in the world,” Dr. Osei stated.

To make way for the construction, he said they will move some staff and inmates to Pantang Psychiatric Hospital and Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital.

The Mental Health Authority boss said aside Accra, government intends to build two more Psychiatric hospitals in the middle and northern belts of the country as part of its commitment to support mental health.

Dr Osei was confident with the commitment shown by government, Ghana will make a headway in mental health awareness.

