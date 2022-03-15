A man, believed to be in his 20’s, had his head chopped off in a ghastly motorbike accident at Wakawaka, a village near Bole on the Bole-Bamboi highway in the Savannah region.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Rebecca Nantomah suggests the accident occurred after the deceased made a wrong U-turn on the highway.

This caused a collision between his motorbike and a Samyung mini bus with registration number AW 3001-13 which was travelling from Wa to Techiman.

His headless body was dragged a few distance under a VIP Kia bus with registration number GT 5575-17 from the opposite direction travelling from Kumasi-Wa.

The VIP bus driver, Nana Osei Amoako, narrated the deceased did not watch out for oncoming vehicles before making the turn.

The Bole District Police Patrol team that quickly rushed to the scene has conveyed the body to the Bole Hospital for examination.

The VIP Bus

The body will later be released to the family for burial as the Bole District hospital mortuary is not functioning.



The motorbike has also been towed to the district police station while the driver of the sumyong mini bus has been detained for investigation.