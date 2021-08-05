Former Works and Housing Minister, Collins Dauda, has been granted self-recognisance bail after charges against him were read to him in court.

He has been asked to deposit his Ghanaian passport with the court registrar.

The second accused person, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has also been granted bail in the sum of 65 million dollars with sureties.



The third accused person Ziblim Yakubu, a former Chief Director at the Ministry, has also been granted bail in the sum of 65 million with three sureties.

One of the sureties must be a public servant and must be living in Ghana. He is also required to deposit his Ghanaian passport.

Andrew Clocanas, the Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS Ghana Limited, was granted bail in the sum of 179 million dollars with three sureties.

Novi Tetteh Angelo was granted bail in the sum of 13 million dollars with three sureties.

The five accused persons pleaded not guilty to all the 52 charges against them.

The case has been adjourned to 13th October, 2021.

Meanwhile, Haruna Iddrissu, speaking to the media, said the charges against Mr Duada will not stand the test of time. He described then as frivolous.

The Member of Parliament for Asutifi South and four others facing criminal charges for misapplication of public funds have pleaded not guilty to all the 52 charges.

The Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, today set the stage for prosecution of the five accused persons over allegations the five accused persons misapplied funds meant for the constructions of 5,000 housing units at Saglemi.

