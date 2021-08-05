A total of twenty-four (24) schools in 13 Districts/Municipalities in the Eastern Region recorded Zero percent (0%) passes during the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Statistical report of the performance of the candidates commissioned by the Eastern Regional Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES) indicates that only 21,655 candidates out of a total 49,216 candidates who wrote the exams passed, by securing aggregates between 6 and 30, representing 44%.

A total of 27,561 candidates representing 56% failed.

Students who obtained an aggregate of 6 in the region were 247 made up of 110 boys and 137 girls while 178 out of the total number of candidates who obtained an aggregate of 6 in the region were from Nsawam – Adoagyiri Municipality.

2,834 candidates obtained aggregate 7 to 15 while 8,636 had aggregate 16 to 24 leaving a total of 9,979 with an aggregate of 25 to 30.

Nsawam – Adoagyiri recorded the highest passes among the candidates presented with an 80.8 % pass rate followed by Birim North which had a 65.1% pass rate.

Atewa East placed third with a 60.8% pass rate while Kwahu West, Birim South, Atewa West, and New Juaben South followed with 60.6%, 53.8%, 50.5%, and 50.1% respectively.

Kwahu Afram Plains North, Fanteakwa North, and Ayensuano languished at the bottom of the performance in the 2020 BECE in the region with 24.9%, 19.7%, and 19.0% pass rates respectively.

The report among others recommended that teachers are encouraged to identify problem areas in the subjects and start coaching students right from JHS 1, organise career guidance forums for students and sensitise them against absenteeism during the examination.

It also recommended improving community participation in all schools to address the social issues affecting education delivery and performance.