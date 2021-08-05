Popular boxer, Bukom Banku, has been caught up in a tangle with his son over a woman they have both had relations with.

Bukom Banku broke down in tears while addressing the ill treatment he has endured from his son, Amadu, in the last one year, over the said woman.

Bukom Banku, who claims he struggles to care for his 13 children, is pained by his 21-year-old son’s behavior.

In an interview on Okay FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, the boxer disclosed how upset he was that his son went ahead to date his ex-girlfriend shortly after they broke up.

Despite several attempts to warn him of the abomination, he said Amadu did not only date his ex, but flaunted her.

This led to the public fight which made headlines, and obviously, the super weight champion won.

After losing the fight, Banku Banku, amid tears narrated how he was embarrassed and arrested by the police, after Amadu lodged a complaint.

To Banku, real name Braimah Kamoko, his son’s presence is a constant reminder of his disrespect and disregard towards him, and for that, he has cut ties with Amadu.

“When I see him, my blood boils because he doesn’t respect,” he added.

Realising his mistake and ending the amorous relationship, Amadu has begged his father for forgiveness, but he is yet to be set free.

He went on his knees to plead, assuring he will be of his best behaviour.