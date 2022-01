Ghanaian musician, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, well known as Mzbel, is heartbroken over the loss of a loved one.

The 16 years hitmaker has taken to social media to mourn the death of her father, Mr Amoah.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, Mr Amoah passed on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

She took to her Instagram page to break the news as she shares photos with the deceased.

ALSO READ:

She wrote: Rest In Power Daddy… My Mr Amoah 🖤🙏🏾.