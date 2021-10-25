The Founder of All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga and his brother, Bawku Central Member of Parliament (MP), Mahama Ayariga, have laid their mother to rest.

The solemn ceremony took place over the weekend at Bawku.

Clad in black mourning attire, the ceremony saw mourners in a somber mood at the funeral grounds.

The burial ceremony saw a number of clergymen, colleague parliamentarians, National Democratic Congress leaders, stalwarts, and friends from far and near joining the MP and his brothers in laying their mother to rest.

Hassan Ayariga expressed gratitude to everyone who joined him in burying his mother in a Facebook post: