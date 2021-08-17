A young lady, Kissiwaa Salomey, has disclosed that ladies in Ghana suffer sex offers for jobs and some get pregnant without even getting the job.



She told SVTV Africa that she would not accept a sex offer for a job, however, some of her friends have condoned such acts.



“I haven’t experienced such offers before because there are no jobs here and in Accra, I don’t have a place to stay. I won’t accept such offers too but some even get pregnant for the men and don’t even get the job. It’s going on in Ghana. Ladies are suffering but people do not see it that way, ” she revealed.



After completing Senior High School in 2013, she wanted to become a trained teacher but due to financial difficulties, she had to drop out of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).



She added that: “I would like to go back to school but not UCC. I want to be a caterer because I love cooking as well. Those were the two careers I had in mind after school. It costs GHs5,000 but I don’t have the money yet.”



She presently lives at Kyebi Amanfrom in the Eastern Region and manages a MOMO business.

