Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgso, has praised forward Jordan Ayew after scoring for the Eagles in their 4-3 home win over West Ham on Saturday.

The Ghana striker was on the scoresheet as Palace roared back to beat the Hammers at Selhurst Park.

Ayew’s performance was a continuation of his refined form under Roy Hodgson who took over from Patrick Viera on an interim basis.

Hodgson, who was in charge of the South London club from 2017 to 2021, rated Ayew’s qualities then and now, showing a significant increase in the Black Stars player’s skill set.

“He was always strong, he was always good at holding off challenges, he was very difficult to take the ball from and he was a good dribbler,” said Hodgson after the match.

“But he’s added to his game. He’s added the awareness of what’s around him and when maybe it’s not the right time to attempt the dribble or the turn and to do something else, which is a great compliment to him. Also, of course, he’s scored some goals.”

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have that sort of return from him in the 150-odd games I had (previously),” said Hodgson. “If he continued like [he has now], it would give him something like 12 or 13 goals a year.

“I can’t praise Jordan enough. His game has improved enormously.”

The 31-year-old scored just one goal in 37 games this season under previous manager Patrick Vieira but has since scored three in the last six under Hodgson.

