Ghanaian journalist and private legal practitioner Robert Nii Arday Clegg has passed the bar exams in New York State.

Mr Clegg revealed in a Facebook post Wednesday that he was admitted as a Counselor and Attorney at Law in New York State.

He noted that he was among 473 attorneys representing 25 countries and 29 US states that were admitted.

The former morning show host on Joy FM was thankful to God, stating that this achievement comes 17 years after he became a lawyer in Ghana.

His announcement post included pictures of the ceremony.

About Robert Nii Arday Clegg

Robert Nii Arday Clegg is the Managing Partner at the eponymous corporate law firm of Nii Arday Clegg & Co. He advises companies on a wide range of corporate, commercial and transactional matters and is also a corporate law and governance trainer.

He regularly speaks at corporate governance events at the invitation of boards and management teams in several industries including financial services and oil and gas. He delivers informal teaching sessions to law schools and professional bodies and is frequently called upon to share his corporate governance insights on radio and television.

His articles have been published on the Comparative Corporate Governance Concentration Forum at Harvard Law School, in national newspapers as well as online.

He holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) with 2 Honors in Corporate Law, Finance & Governance Concentration from Harvard Law School with cross-registration in Boards of Directors & Corporate Governance at Harvard Business School.

He also holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) with First Class Honours from the University of Ghana, Legon where he was admitted to the Vice-Chancellor’s Honours List for outstanding academic performance. He was adjudged the Best Graduating Student in Law at the same university and was awarded the Bentsi-Enchill Prize in recognition of this academic achievement.

On the occasion of his call to the Ghana Bar, he won the S.Y. Bimpong-Buta Prize for being the best student in the interpretation of deeds and statutes, the Alhajj Dramani Yakubu Prize for being the best male student in the interpretation of deeds and statutes, the Prof. Akua Kuenyehia Prize for being the best student in industrial law and the S.K. Kodjovie Memorial Prize for being the best student in the law of taxation.

On the media front, he was adjudged the Television Current Affairs Talk Show Host of the Year at the 2012 RTP Awards.

Robert is married to Mabel with whom he has three sons: David, Samuel and Robert Junior.