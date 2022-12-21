A 25-year-old Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor, Kelvin Nii Kpakpo,is battling for his life after being shot in a daylight robbery at Kasoa Big Man Town in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The incident occurred at about 1:00 pm on Tuesday near the Poolside Hotel.

An eyewitness told Adom News the robbers, wielding pump action guns and a pistol, attacked the victim while he was going about his daily business.

They made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

She narrated the robbers fired sporadic warning shots which caused several people to rush to see what was happening.

The suspects, according to her, were three young men between the ages of 18- 20 years and were captured on the hotel’s CCTV.

ALSO READ:

Cold store operator shot in daylight robbery at Asafo market

Nii Kpakpo has been rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for medical attention.