Road traffic offenders in Ghana will now pay a spot fine of GH¢120 and GH¢240, while severe cases will be referred to the court.

Offenses are to be detected by artificial intelligence dubbed “Traffitech-Gh”, an initiative by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in collaboration with the National Road Safety Commission.

The devices will be installed on major roads, roundabouts, traffic lights, and strategic locations. It has sensors to automatically detect offenses in picture and video format.

A stakeholder engagement on the novel was held in Ho for players from the various public and private organizations of the Volta and Oti regions on Thursday (12 October).

Speaking at the event, Chief Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng of the National Police Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), said the initiative is part of the police’s efforts to tackle road accidents and ensure road safety.

“This is the police’s response to tackling challenges with regards to road safety challenges. There are a whole lot of safety problems, one of which this intervention is leveraging stringent enforcement to inject certain investments in a way that will help the Ghana Police Service gather evidence in an automated manner in a fast-track manner that will be acceptable by the police to the perpetrator, the vehicle owner.”

“With the Ghana Road Safety Authority, DVLA, and National Insurance Commission, we will be able to gather live evidence to confirm who has been caught. Perpetrators will be fined an amount between GH¢120 and GH¢240, while severe cases will be referred to court,” he added.

The novel is themed “Police Invisible Eyes Are Watching (PIEAW)”.

Chief Superintendent Obeng urged the public to take note of the development and adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

